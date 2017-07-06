Lil Wayne Drops 4 New Tracks

By Abby Hassler

Lil Wayne surprised his fan base Wednesday (July 5) by dropping four new tracks. He revealed the release of the new songs on social media, alluding to the delayed Tha Carter V and his ongoing legal troubles with Cash Money Records.

“I’m still trying to fight for my Independence, but today I’m saying f— it and giving all my fans some new music!” Lil Wayne wrote. “Thanks for being there and patiently waiting while I endure this fight #youngmoney #freeC5.”

Among the new tracks includes a freestyle over Playboi Carti’s single “Magnolia” and a collaboration with Jeezy on the Mike WiLL Made-It-produced “Fireworks.” Two other songs include “Loyalty,” which features Gudda Gudda and HoodyBaby, and “Mula Gang” with Jay Jones, HoodyBaby and Euro.

It is unclear if these songs will appear on the yet-unreleased album or on the rapper’s Dedication 6 mixtape with DJ Drama.

Check out the new tracks here.