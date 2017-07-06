Trending Topics W/ DJ Meechie (Part 1)

It’s not over!

Blac Chyna’s boyfriend Rarri is now firing back at Rob releasing more semi-naked pictures. These pics are from a month ago which Rob had no clue Chyna was stepping out on him. Chyna is laying in the bed with Ferrari’s $250,000 chain and the jewelry that Rob bought her.

Webbie was arrested last night in Baton Rouge on domestic abuse charges. Allegedly Webbie and friends held his girlfriend hostage for 2 hours and took away her cell phone. Every time she would try to escape Debbie punched her in the face which caused a fractured nose and her to spit up blood. Debbie was charged with strangulation, false imprisonment and second degree battery.

Lil Wayne is now claiming Universal Music Group conspired with Cash Money to screw him out of millions. Wayne’s lawyer found documents that says Birdman and Universal backdated a deal to make it look like it was signed before his Young Money deal. This leaves Lil Wayne screwed out of profits from Young Money and the artists signed to the label. Wayne is now suing Universal for his cut in the $100 million dollar advance deal that was given to Cash Money. Check out the dirt report below.