Tyler, The Creator Announces New Album

By Abby Hassler
Tyler, The Creator announced the release of his upcoming fourth studio album, Scum F— Flower Boy, today (July 6). The record will arrive July 21.
The project includes previously shared tracks “Who Dat Boy” with A$AP Rocky and “911 / Mr. Lonely” with Steve Lacy and Frank Ocean. This will be the rapper’s first full-length record since 2015.
Check out the Flower Boy tracklisting below.
1. Foreword
2. Where This Flower Blooms
3. Sometimes…
4. See You Again
5. Who Dat Boy?
6. Pothole
7. Garden Shed
8. Boredom
9. I Ain’t Got Time!
10. 911 / Mr. Lonely
11. Dropping Seeds
12. November
13. Glitter
14. Enjoy Right Now Today
