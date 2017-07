By Joe Cingrana

Desiigner kicked off his European tour on July 6th in Switzerland and now the Brooklyn rapper has just released a new remix featuring his fellow G.O.O.D. Music affiliate, Big Sean.

Related: Desiigner Transforms in ‘Zombie Walk’ Video

The “Panda” star ignores his haters and waxes poetic about being young and rich in the remix, while Big Sean turns “your a– to fur” in “the presidential suite with a Marilyn Monroe.”

Check out the new explicit remix here.