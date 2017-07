JAY-Z has released the video for the title track to his new album 4:44.

Hova’s thirteen studio album has already been certified platinum, thanks to a little help from Sprint. This the second track to get a visual treatment, the first being his animated clip for “The Story of O.J.”

As with all aspects of this project, the video is initially a Tidal exclusive, but you can check out a short preview below.