SZA Defends Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble’ Lyrics

By Abby Hassler

SZA dropped her debut album CTRL last month and recently sat down with Glamour to talk about the record and her appreciation of Kendrick Lamar.

Lamar collaborated with her on her “Doves in the Wind” track. SZA remarked that the rapper is “amazing” and” always helping [her] level up to be better and to want more.” During the interview, she defended the DAMN. rapper about certain lyrics in his “Humble” track.

Related: Kendrick Lamar Ranks His Own Albums

The controversial lyrics in question, are when Lamar raps, “I’m so f—— sick and tired of the Photoshop/Show me something natural like afro on Richard Pryor/Show me something natural like a– with some stretch marks.”

While many see these lines as Lamar speaking out against unrealistic body expectations in the industry, certain detractors view them as misogynist.

“How is that misogyny if he’s supporting positive body image? I think that’s so weird, and it’s reaching,” SZA commented. “If you want to support women, you should support all shapes of women. There are more women who are body shamed and who are — I mean, I used to be 200 pounds, and I have stretch marks all over my body. I find more comfort and solace with Kendrick reinforcing that I’m beautiful. I don’t really feel anything misogynistic from that.”