Tickets On The :10s – Win Tix To HOT JAM Starring Chance The Rapper

HOT 93.7 has your EXCLUSIVE tickets to HOT JAM 2017, the biggest party of the summer LIVE Friday July 21st at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, starring Chance The Rapper, PNB Rock, Kyle, Anoyd, and more!

All you have to do is listen for your chance to be there, ten minutes after every hour from 9am to 6pm. That’s right, we’re giving you a chance to win TEN TIMES A DAY!!

When you hear the cue to call, be the 18th caller and dial (860) 674-9307 and you and a friend will be at the biggest party of the summer… HOT JAM 2017!!!

Listen for your chance to call-in and win ten in minutes after the hour every hour on Monday thru Friday 9:10am to 6:10pm for your next chance to win!



Tickets On The :10s brought to you by Premier Limousine, Stone Academy – Classes starting soon, learn more at Stone.edu, and the official station of the summer, HOT 93.7.