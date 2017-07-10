Artist of the Day: Toro y Moi

July 10, 2017 9:52 AM By Genesis Robles
Filed Under: The Genesis Vibe, Toro y Moi

Toro y Moi is an American singer, record producer, and songwriter. His style of music has been on different sides of the spectrum since he has started recording, but it has since fallen into its own category called, “the chillwave.” Pretty self explanatory, really his music has a very “chill” vibe. if you need some music to vibe out to, I just gave you a few songs to add to your chill playlist. Over time, you can see the fluid transition he made in his music; from falling in love, being caught up in feelings in his songs ‘You and I,’ and ‘Girl Like You,’ to breaking up in his latest album, “Boo Boo” which I shared in my last post. If you listen to his earlier tracks, the n check out his latest album, you’ll see the shift in tone. Here’s some of my favorite songs by Toro y Moi

 

