Autographed, Game Worn 92′ Air Jordan 7’s Up For Auction

Some game worn and autographed Air Jordan Cardinal 7’s are being auctioned.

Bill Schmidt, a former exec for Gatorade, is offing some of his collection of Michael Jordan memorabilia. The star of the group is a pair of game worn and autographed Air Jordan Cardinal 7’s from the 1992-1993 NBA season.

This kind of item is going to run you some serious dollars. The current bid is sitting at $2,860. I mean, his ‘Airness’ actually wore these in a game! So I don’t need to stress how rare it is to have this kind of item in your collection. All Jordan fans with the cash to burn should go for it.

If you seriously want to get in on this, then head to here.