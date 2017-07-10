Caliente En La Mañana!

July 10, 2017 8:27 AM By Stevey Newnez
CORAL GABLES, FL – JULY 04: J Balvin backstage during Univision’s “Premios Juventud” 2017 Celebrates The Hottest Musical Artists And Young Latinos Change-Makers – Day 2 Rehearsals at Watsco Center on July 4, 2017 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Univision)

Balvin began seeking his career at the young age of 14. When J Balvin was 17, he moved to Oklahoma in the United States with best friend Jesus Marulanda, to learn English. Soon after, he moved to New York City to further study English and music. Over the next 10 years, J Balvin worked between the United States and Colombia finding the style that would define his career. He began performing at various urban clubs in Medellín, Colombia.

In 2012, J Balvin released a mixtape featuring many of his early hits in Colombia, including “En Lo Oscuro” and “Como un Animal.” Soon after, J Balvin released his single “Yo Te Lo Dije”. In 2013, the track had created a considerable buzz in the United States, and put J Balvin on many DJ and industry radars. His performance at the 2013 Premios Juventud was just the beginning to what was about to come.

In the spring of 2014, J Balvin released a new track entitled “6 AM”, featuring Puerto Rican singer Farruko. The song exploded onto radio in the United States, Latin America, and even Europe. “6 AM” had truly put J Balvin at the forefront of reggaeton, and to many is thought as the song that re-ignited the current reggaeton revolution led by artists such as himself, Nicky JamMalumaFarruko, and legends Daddy YankeeWisin & Yandel, and Don Omar. The song peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart, blocked by “Bailando” from hitting the top of the chart. This track gained him worldwide recognition. His album La Familia had also skyrocketed to the top of the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart.

