Tidal Keeps JAY Z’s ‘4:44’ Streaming Data Under Wraps

By Hayden Wright

JAY-Z’s new album 4:44 was certified platform just five days after its release and you might have expected to see it topping this week’s Billboard 200 album chart. Despite its viral traction and million-plus album equivalent certification, 4:44 is missing from this week’s list…but why?

According to Pitchfork, Tidal (Jay’s streaming service where 4:44 was billed as an exclusive release) didn’t report streaming information to the Nielsen Music powers-that-be. A large number of units were underwritten by Sprint. Those sales factor into Jay’s platinum certification but would be tossed out from chart consideration.

4:44 is expected to appear on the chart dated July 22, according to Pitchfork. Tidal withheld streaming information when Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo debuted on the streaming service last year.

In Jay’s absence, DJ Khaled’s Grateful sits atop the chart for this week’s list.