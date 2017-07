When I found out Toro y Moi was going to drop his 5th studio album, I prepared myself to set a day aside to do block out the outside world, throw this album on, and paint all day. If you haven’t listened to any of his music yet, you can expect mellow, smooth vibes. I think this is great music for this summer when you need to chill or just vibe by yourself, or with some friends. Check it out, it’s called ‘Boo Boo.’