Artist Group of the day: Tame Impala

Tame Impala to me is a group that I can listen to at anytime. I stumbled upon a music video by them a couple of years ago. The song was, “The less I know the better.” The video would seem odd to most, (I can’t tell you why, you have to watch it) but I fell in love immediately. It was the music that intrigued me right away. Overall, I love their sound. It’s electric, and psychedelic.

I found this group during a time in my life when I was into my art heavy, this my junior year in high school. All I did was paint day and night. My goal during this time was to get into a great art school for college. So what did I do? I lived and breathed art. But I can’t paint without music, I must have music playing. It helps me get into my zone. I just go with the vibe of the music and let my brush and mind do the rest.

Their album, ‘Currents’ took me to another place. Somewhere far from our reality. So much so, that I started an alien painting series. Their music, has inspired a lot of my art, and I will always be a Tame Impala fan. I hope you can dig their music too.

Fun fact: Not many know, Rihana’s song, ‘Same Old Mistakes’ is a remake of Tame Impala’s song, ‘New Person, Same Old Mistakes.”