Artist Group of the day: Tame Impala

July 11, 2017 8:32 AM By Genesis Robles
Filed Under: art, Tame Impala, The Genesis Vibe

Tame Impala to me is a group that I can listen to at anytime. I stumbled upon a music video by them a couple of years ago. The song was, “The less I know the better.” The video would seem odd to most, (I can’t tell you why, you have to watch it) but I fell in love immediately. It was the music that intrigued me right away. Overall, I love their sound. It’s electric, and psychedelic.

I found this group during a time in my life when I was into my art heavy, this my junior year in high school. All I did was paint day and night. My goal during this time was to get into a great art school for college. So what did I do? I lived and breathed art. But I can’t paint without music, I must have music playing. It helps me get into my zone. I just go with the vibe of the music and let my brush and mind do the rest.

img 9133 Artist Group of the day: Tame Impala        img 9122 Artist Group of the day: Tame Impala        img 9126 Artist Group of the day: Tame Impala

Their album, ‘Currents’ took me to another place. Somewhere far from our reality. So much so, that I started an alien painting series. Their music, has inspired a lot of my art, and I will always be a Tame Impala fan. I hope you can dig their music too.

Fun fact: Not many know, Rihana’s song, ‘Same Old Mistakes’ is a remake of Tame Impala’s song, ‘New Person, Same Old Mistakes.”

More from Genesis Robles
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Get Ready For HOT JAM 2017
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live