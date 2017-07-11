Caliente En La Mañana! Nelson Marrero El Cacique!

July 11, 2017 7:20 AM By Stevey Newnez
Filed Under: Nelson Marrero El Cacique

Today is a bittersweet day for Stevey… Today I remember my Late Uncle Nelson Marrero El Cacique, he gave me a start in my Career!

Many of you may not know but before Radio I was Dancer! I grew up with great Spanish Figures right in my family such as Dominican Artist Fernando Villalona…My Godfather also owned a Record Label J&N Records and my Father was a musician. My Uncle started with such big artist like Hector Lavoe!

Where it all started for me!He is my Inspiration! My Uncle #NelsonMarrero💃🎵

A post shared by 🎙BookSteveyNewnez@gmail.com 🏆 (@steveynewnez) on

