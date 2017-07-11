Caliente En La Mañana! Nelson Marrero El Cacique!

Today is a bittersweet day for Stevey… Today I remember my Late Uncle Nelson Marrero El Cacique, he gave me a start in my Career!
Many of you may not know but before Radio I was Dancer! I grew up with great Spanish Figures right in my family such as Dominican Artist Fernando Villalona…My Godfather also owned a Record Label J&N Records and my Father was a musician. My Uncle started with such big artist like Hector Lavoe!
What i wouldn't give to have 5 minutes with you again, just to hug you and tell you how much I love you 😢 Can't believe it's been two years, feels like just yesterday I was holding mom as we said our goodbyes.. you took a piece of us with you that will never be replaced. SIP Tio Nelson #elcacique #nelsonmarrero #savemyplaceinheaven #untilwemeetagain #family #love #death #gonebutneverforgotten #sip