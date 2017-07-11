Dirt Report W/ Jenny Boom Boom & J Rick ( Part 1 )

Blac Chyna is on a rampage now targeting her ex-boyfriend Ferrari. After being granted the restraining order against Rob Kardashian, Chyna is threatening to sue Ferrari if he leaks anymore pictures of her nude or semi-nude in bed. “Posting online or distributing photos of Ms. White’s intimate body parts is a crime punishable by fines and jail time,” says Chyna’s attorney Lisa Bloom.

Keyshia Cole is being sued by Sabrina Mercadel for $4 million dollars over the incident that went down at Birdman’s house last year. The damages include:

– $1.5 mil, pain and suffering

– $500k, emotional distress

– $2 mil, loss of use of body part

– $200k, future medical expenses

– $50k, loss of earnings

– $300k, future loss of earnings.

Check out the Dirt Report below.