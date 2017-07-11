Keyshia Cole Sued for $4m

July 11, 2017 12:46 PM By Brittany Jay
Filed Under: Keyshia Cole

Back in 2014 Keyshia Cole and Birdman were reportedly dating.  There was an incident where Keyshia Cole found a Cash Money employee, Sabrina Mercadel, in Birdman’s penthouse and proceeded to beat her down.  Well Sabrina is coming for her post celebrity beat down coin, to this day insists that she and Birdman’s relationship was strictly plutonic.  Here’s Sabrina’s wishlist belowI wonder how much Keyshia will actually have to pay.

 

– $1.5 mil, pain and suffering
– $500k, emotional distress
– $2 mil, loss of use of body part
– $200k, future medical expenses
– $50k, loss of earnings
– $300k, future loss of earnings

More from Brittany Jay
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Get Ready For HOT JAM 2017
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live