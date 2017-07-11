Keyshia Cole Sued for $4m

Back in 2014 Keyshia Cole and Birdman were reportedly dating. There was an incident where Keyshia Cole found a Cash Money employee, Sabrina Mercadel, in Birdman’s penthouse and proceeded to beat her down. Well Sabrina is coming for her post celebrity beat down coin, to this day insists that she and Birdman’s relationship was strictly plutonic. Here’s Sabrina’s wishlist below. I wonder how much Keyshia will actually have to pay.

– $1.5 mil, pain and suffering

– $500k, emotional distress

– $2 mil, loss of use of body part

– $200k, future medical expenses

– $50k, loss of earnings

– $300k, future loss of earnings