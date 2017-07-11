Tyler the Creator and His New Converse Add

July 11, 2017 6:48 AM By Genesis Robles
Filed Under: Converse, Tyler the Creator

It looks like vans aren’t the wave for Tyler the Creator anymore. He ditched his deal with Vans that started in 2014 and switched sides to go to Converse. I think Tyler brought lots of attention and business to Vans because I can remember the shoes trending when Tyler was poppin’. His fans are loyal to him, his music, and what he wears. He has already posted some pics wearing the infamous “one star” converse shoes. Pretty soon we’ll be seeing these shoes everywhere if you ask me! His latest add for Converse confirms that he is rocking with this brand now. In this video Tyler and his squad, “Odd Future” put the shoes to the test, setting them on fire, and going through all sorts of obstacles. Bye Vans, hello Converse. Now, we just wait for a shoe collab!

HAHA HEY BB

A post shared by Tyler, The Creator (@fuckyeahtylerthecreator) on

More from Genesis Robles
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Get Ready For HOT JAM 2017
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live