Tyler the Creator and His New Converse Add

It looks like vans aren’t the wave for Tyler the Creator anymore. He ditched his deal with Vans that started in 2014 and switched sides to go to Converse. I think Tyler brought lots of attention and business to Vans because I can remember the shoes trending when Tyler was poppin’. His fans are loyal to him, his music, and what he wears. He has already posted some pics wearing the infamous “one star” converse shoes. Pretty soon we’ll be seeing these shoes everywhere if you ask me! His latest add for Converse confirms that he is rocking with this brand now. In this video Tyler and his squad, “Odd Future” put the shoes to the test, setting them on fire, and going through all sorts of obstacles. Bye Vans, hello Converse. Now, we just wait for a shoe collab!

HAHA HEY BB A post shared by Tyler, The Creator (@fuckyeahtylerthecreator) on Mar 15, 2017 at 6:50pm PDT