Caliente En La Mañana! Marc Anthony!

Marc Anthony has sold over 12 million albums worldwide, receiving numerous gold and platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) along the way. He has been recognized by New York magazine as one of the Ten Most Influential New Yorkers, was inaugurated into the Billboard Hall of Fame in 2012, and was given a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute in Washington D.C. in September 2009.He has won a total of 29 Premio Lo Nuestro Latin Music awards, the most for any male artist, and has been honored with the ASCAP Founders Award. He’s received twelve Billboard Latin Music Awards, three Billboard Awards, and a special recognition from the Univisión television network in the last 2 years.

He received his first Grammy in 1998 for Best Latin Tropical Performance for Contra La Corriente, directed, arranged and produced by Ángel “Cucco” Peña, followed by the first-ever Latin Grammy Song of the Year award for Dímelo (I Need to Know) in 2000. With momentum from that hit single, Marc Anthony, his eponymous English-language album debut, went triple-platinum in the US, and helped usher in the Latin pop explosion of 1999-2000. In 2005 he received double best-album Grammys: Best Latin Pop Album for Amar Sin Mentiras, and Best Salsa Album for Valió la Pena.

Marc Anthony has had 25 Billboard chart hits – most recently, Vivir Mi Vida and Flor Pálida, which have received more than over 530 million views and 190 million YouTube views respectively. In May 2015 he received his second Vevo PL certification for 100 million views of his video A Quien Quiero Mentirle. In 2013, Vivir Mi Vida, the first single from 3.0, spent 18 consecutive weeks at #1 on Billboard, making it the longest-running #1 single of all time. It received the Latin Grammy Award for Record of the Year. Anthony was honored as the Person of the Year by the Latin Recording Academy on November 16, 2016 for his musical contributions and philanthropic work.