Lana Del Rey finally released the two singles she had been teasing for a couple of weeks. The first track “Groupie Love” has ASAP Rocky on it, while the second “Summer Bummer” features both Rocky and Playboi Carti.

Rey’s album is slated for July 21st. Listen to the tracks below!