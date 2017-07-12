Martin Shkreli Allegedly Spent $10K on JAY-Z Tickets with Company Funds

By Abby Hassler

Pharma bro Martin Shkreli allegedly spent $10,000 on JAY-Z tickets, according to court testimony on Tuesday (July 11).

Records indicate that Retrophin funded his expensive concert venture when the organization was already on a tight budget, according to CNBC.

It is not reported what tour the tickets may have been for, but the timing suggests it was for JAY-Z’s world tour in 2013 or 2014 in support of the rapper’s 2013 album Magna Carta Holy Grail.