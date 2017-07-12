Music Duo of the Day: “The Cool Kids”

I’ve been listening to “The Cool kids” for a minute now. Who are The Cool Kids? Antoine Reed, aka Sir Michael Rocks, and Evan Ingersol, aka Chuck English are a hip hop duo. They’ve collaborated with artists like: Mac Miller, Ludacris, Drake, Lil Wayne, maroon 5 and more. Not a lot of people I know have heard about these guys (which I think is crazy,) so I have to be the one to put you on if you haven’t listened to them yet. I started listening to them in 2007 when their song, ‘Black mags’ came out. That song was everything! I’ll drop the video below so you can check it out. Here’s one of their latest song/video, “TV Dinner.” I’ve been bumping this song and sharing it with friends, so here you go!

"Checkout" video comes out tomorrow. Catch exclusive BTS footage at @wav now. 🎥💵 A post shared by The Cool Kids (@thecoolxkids) on Jul 11, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT