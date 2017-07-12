Music Duo of the Day: “The Cool Kids”

July 12, 2017 8:01 AM By Genesis Robles
Filed Under: The Cool Kids, The Genesis Vibe

I’ve been listening to “The Cool kids” for a minute now. Who are The Cool Kids? Antoine Reed, aka Sir Michael Rocks, and Evan Ingersol, aka Chuck English are a hip hop duo. They’ve collaborated with artists like: Mac Miller, Ludacris, Drake, Lil Wayne, maroon 5 and more. Not a lot of people I know have heard about these guys (which I think is crazy,) so I have to be the one to put you on if you haven’t listened to them yet. I started listening to them in 2007 when their song, ‘Black mags’ came out. That song was everything! I’ll drop the video below so you can check it out. Here’s one of their latest song/video, “TV Dinner.” I’ve been bumping this song and sharing it with friends, so here you go!

"Checkout" video comes out tomorrow. Catch exclusive BTS footage at @wav now. 🎥💵

A post shared by The Cool Kids (@thecoolxkids) on

More from Genesis Robles
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Get Ready For HOT JAM 2017
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live