Why You So Hot and Extra! Jlo!!!!

You already Know That Stevey thinks Jlo is Super Hot and Extra!
HOT!
Now it’s all about World of Dance,it is an American reality competition series, hosted by Jenna Dewan Tatum and executive produced by Jennifer Lopez. The series features dance performers, including solo acts and larger groups, representing any style of dance, competing for a grand prize of $1 million. The contestants are scored by judges Lopez, Ne-Yo, and Derek Hough. It premiered on NBC on May 30, 2017 as part of its summer programming.