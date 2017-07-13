Caliente En La Mañana! #ThrowBackEdition

What was Caliente Back in the day in The Spanish Industry Stevey?

Dimelo!

Edgardo Armando Franco, better known as El General, is a Panamanian reggae artist considered by some to be one of the fathers of “Reggae En Español”.During the early 1990s, he initiated the Spanish spoken dancehall. Early examples of this were the international and somewhat mainstream songs, “Te Ves Buena” and “Tu Pun Pun”. Both songs, performed in Spanish rap, were very successful in North America. After getting his foot in the door of the commercial market, many other Spanish rappers became famous in the mainstream as well, such as Vico C and DJ Negro. He has a unique, easy to listen to style of dance music and has produced many well-known songs all over Latin America. His musical works have become popular in Latin America over the last few years. This style is called Reggae en Español, because he makes dancehall reggae music with Spanish-language lyrics and is an early precursor to Reggaeton.

I wonder where he is now?