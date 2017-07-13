Dirt Report W/ Jenny Boom Boom & J Rick (Part 1)

2 Live crew perform at the Western Diplomat in Hollywood FL Picture by: Barry Brown / Splash News

We lost another legend today, 2 Live Crew’s Fresh Kid Ice passed away last night in a Miami hospital. Its unknown what medical condition caused the death of Chris Wong Won who passed at 53.

Floyd Mayweather is not offended at all by Conor calling him “Boy” during their press conference.

“We all know there’s only 2 types of boys — a white boy and a cowboy — and I’m neither,” Floyd tells Tmz.

“Racism still exists but you know, I try to take something negative and turn it into something positive,” Mayweather continues.

Check it out below!