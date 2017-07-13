Dirt Report W/ Jenny Boom Boom & J Rick (Part 1)

July 13, 2017 3:47 PM By Jenny Boom Boom
2 Live crew perform at the Western Diplomat in Hollywood FL Picture by: Barry Brown / Splash News 

We lost another legend today, 2 Live Crew’s Fresh Kid Ice passed away last night in a Miami hospital. Its unknown what medical condition caused the death of Chris Wong Won who passed at 53.

(Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images For ESPYS)

(Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images For ESPYS)

Floyd Mayweather is not offended at all by Conor calling him “Boy” during their press conference.

“We all know there’s only 2 types of boys — a white boy and a cowboy — and I’m neither,” Floyd tells Tmz.

“Racism still exists but you know, I try to take something negative and turn it into something positive,” Mayweather continues.

 

Check it out below!

 

 

