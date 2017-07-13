Michelle Obama Will Always be the First Lady

Does Michelle Obama age at all? She looked absolutely stunning last night at the ESPYS where she payed tribute to the founder of the Olympics, Eunice Kennedy. She wore a very flattering black dress, and bondage black high heels. I hope I will age this gracefully.
Michelle Obama Will Always be the First LadyJuly 13, 2017 6:42 AM
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 12: Former First Lady Michelle Obama speaks onstage at The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)