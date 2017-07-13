Pastor T.C. Brantley Gospel Song Of The Day!

July 13, 2017 8:42 AM By Stevey Newnez

The Pastor was in the Building with The Hot Morning Crew!

Checkout his Video Pick of the Day!

 

http://www.drtcbrantley.com/

More from Stevey Newnez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Get Ready For HOT JAM 2017
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live