Pastor T.C. Brantley Gospel Song Of The Day!

You will get through this You're not alone Please don't worry You're not on your own Though it may seem like You're losing the fight The battle not over You'll see complete victory Hold your head up high And focus on the hills where all of your help lives Way up in the sky there's an army of angels waiting there for you So praise him now Right where you are Rejoice again and again You may not understand it now But In the end you win And you'll see victory, victory Victory Complete victory You'll see victory Victory You'll see Victory Victory #writingsongs

A post shared by vashawnmitchell (@vashawnmitchell) on Jul 9, 2017 at 2:42am PDT