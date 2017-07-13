Trending Topics W/ DJ Meechie (Part 1)

2017 ESPYs went down last night. Peyton Manning did an amazing job hosting even getting under some people skin. He took a jab at Kevin Durant saying the U.S Women’s Gymnastics team was so dominant that even he would consider joining them. Kevin Durant looked so salty like he didn’t find the joke funny at all.

Shaq wants to become the Krispy Kreme King. He’s working on a plan to own 100 Donut shops around the country..He own’s one in ATL already and actually missed out on an early opportunity to invest in Starbucks because he wasn’t convinced Black people drank coffee.

