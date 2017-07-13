Trending Topics W/ DJ Meechie (Part 1)

July 13, 2017 4:28 PM By DJ Meechie
813527568 Trending Topics W/ DJ Meechie (Part 1)

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 12: Host Peyton Manning speaks onstage at The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

2017 ESPYs went down last night. Peyton Manning did an amazing  job hosting even getting under some people skin. He took a jab at Kevin Durant saying the U.S Women’s Gymnastics team was so dominant that even he would consider joining them. Kevin Durant looked so salty like he didn’t find the joke funny at all.

146497875 e1344254255280 Trending Topics W/ DJ Meechie (Part 1)

Shaq wants to become the Krispy Kreme King. He’s working on a plan to own 100 Donut shops around the country..He own’s one in ATL already and actually missed out on an early opportunity to invest in Starbucks because he wasn’t convinced Black people drank coffee.

Check out the Trending Topics below.

 

 

More from DJ Meechie
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Get Ready For HOT JAM 2017
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live