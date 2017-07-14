50 Cent isn’t Having it from a Combative Conor McGregor

By Robyn Collins
The Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor promotional tour made a stop at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Thursday night, July 13.
McGregor is already throwing punches, as he threw verbal shots at Mayweather, specifically about his money woes. He handed the other boxer a copy of JAY-Z’s 4:44 and suggested that he listen and learn how to build a “real empire.”
Conor McGregor taunting Floyd Mayweather with Jay Z's 4:44 album 💀 https://t.co/GC3t0pwvkc—
FootBasket.com (@FootBasketcom) July 14, 2017
McGregor also dragged Mayweather’s friend, 50 Cent, into the proverbial ring. While mocking Mayweather, he spewed insults at the rapper.
McGregor has a message for Floyd and 50 Cent #MayMacWorldTour https://t.co/aLijcsQ4tk—
Ryan Harkness (@Ryan_Harkness) July 14, 2017
“50 Cent is a b—-,” he yelled. “You and 50 are two fake money bitches. He’s bankrupt, and you’re about to be.”
Related: Eminem Reveals the 50 Cent Verse that Made Him Want to Quit Rapping
50 responded by posting this.
“What the f— wrong wit this white boy,” 50 wrote, “you fighting Floyd not me fool. LOL.”
And if that wasn’t enough of a response, he posted again.
It was a photo of McGregor tapping out against Nate Diaz along with a caption that said, “Power about to get emotional so try not to get choked up”:
“Ain’t no tapping out over here LOL,” he wrote.
50 was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote his new show, Power, and he addressed the conflict with McGregor. He assured the talk show host that he plans to be ringside for his fight with McGregor next month.
Comments are closed.