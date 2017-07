LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS)

Want to see pictures of Beyonce’s twins? Click the link for the reveal!

IG @therealGenesisRobles | FACEBOOK genesis.robles.58323 Genesis is the newest member of the all new Hot Morning Crew with DJ Buck, Nancy B, and Stevey Newnez! She is a CSB Grad and only 18... what a bright future ahead! #HartfordGirl