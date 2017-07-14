Caliente En La Mañana! Dominican Tipico!

July 14, 2017 9:00 AM By Stevey Newnez
Filed Under: Caliente En La Manana, Dominican, El Prodigio, Fefita La Grande, Kiko El Presidente, merengue, Stevey Newnez, tipico

Stevey wants to Introduce you to one of his favorite types of Music Dominican Tipico!

Dimelo!

Dominican Merengue típico (also known as merengue cibaeño or colloquially as Perico ripiao) is a musical genre of the Dominican Republic, and the oldest style of merengue. Merengue típico is the term preferred by most musicians as it is more respectful and emphasizes the music’s traditional nature. The Instruments that are used are the accordionbass guitargüiraconga, and tambora (drum). 

DAD SIDE OF THE FAMILY VIBES!!!!! Sooo good to be home

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

With Tipico comes good food like Mangu, Sancocho, Platanos!

Fefita!!!”Fefa”, as referred to by her closest friends and relatives, was born in San Ignacio de SabanetaSantiago Rodríguez, located in the Cibao Region of the Dominican Republic, the birthplace of the merengue and where almost all merengue tipico musicians hail from. Fefita taught herself accordion on her father’s Accordion and was already playing concerts for people as respected as Petan Trujillo (Dictator Rafael Trujillo‘s brother), and appearing frequently on television and radio shows, as early as the age of 9.

More from Stevey Newnez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Get Ready For HOT JAM 2017
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live