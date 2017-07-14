Caliente En La Mañana! Dominican Tipico!

Stevey wants to Introduce you to one of his favorite types of Music Dominican Tipico!
Dimelo!
Dominican Merengue típico (also known as merengue cibaeño or colloquially as Perico ripiao) is a musical genre of the Dominican Republic, and the oldest style of merengue. Merengue típico is the term preferred by most musicians as it is more respectful and emphasizes the music’s traditional nature. The Instruments that are used are the accordion, bass guitar, güira, conga, and tambora (drum).
With Tipico comes good food like Mangu, Sancocho, Platanos!