Caliente En La Mañana! Dominican Tipico!

Stevey wants to Introduce you to one of his favorite types of Music Dominican Tipico!

Dimelo!

Dominican Merengue típico (also known as merengue cibaeño or colloquially as Perico ripiao) is a musical genre of the Dominican Republic, and the oldest style of merengue. Merengue típico is the term preferred by most musicians as it is more respectful and emphasizes the music’s traditional nature. The Instruments that are used are the accordion, bass guitar, güira, conga, and tambora (drum).

With Tipico comes good food like Mangu, Sancocho, Platanos!

Fefita!!!”Fefa”, as referred to by her closest friends and relatives, was born in San Ignacio de Sabaneta, Santiago Rodríguez, located in the Cibao Region of the Dominican Republic, the birthplace of the merengue and where almost all merengue tipico musicians hail from. Fefita taught herself accordion on her father’s Accordion and was already playing concerts for people as respected as Petan Trujillo (Dictator Rafael Trujillo‘s brother), and appearing frequently on television and radio shows, as early as the age of 9.