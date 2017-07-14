Meek Mill Drops ‘Issues’ Starring Lambos, Yachts and Girls

Meek Mill has dropped a video for his new single, “Issues” this morning (July 14).
Shot in Miami, the video showcases all things shot-caller: Lambos, yachts, SeaDoos, and lots of bikini-clad women.
“Issues” is the latest single from Mill’s third full-length album, Wins and Losses, which is set for a July 21 release. In to the new single, Meek unveiled the album’s tracklist which finds features with Lil Uzi Vert, Chris Brown and Ty Dolla $ign, Young Thug, Future, Yo Gotti and Rick Ross, The-Dream and more.
Wins and Losses Tracklist
- “Wins & Losses”
- “Heavy Heart”
- “F*** That Check Up” Feat. Lil Uzi Vert
- “Whatever You Need” Feat. Chris Brown & Ty Dolla Sign
- “1942 Flows”
- “Issues”
- “We Ball” Feat. Young Thug
- “These Scars” Feat. Future & Guordan Banks
- “Connect the Dots” Feat. Yo Gotti & Rick Ross
- “Fall Thru”
- “Never Lose” Feat. Lihtz Kamraz
- “Glow Up”
- “Young Black America” Feat. The-Dream
- “Open” Feat. Verse Simmonds
- “Ball Player” Feat. Quavo
- “Made It From Nothing” Feat. Teyana Taylor & Rick Ross
- “Price”
