Vic Mensa Drops ‘Wings’ with Pharrell Williams & Saul Williams

"Do they really value my friendship/ Or do they just love the attention?" July 14, 2017 11:06 AM
By Abby Hassler

Earlier this week, Vic Mensa announced that he would drop his 15-track debut album The Autobiography on July 28. Today (July 14), the rapper teased the record with the new single “Wings.”

The heavy track includes guest spots by Pharrell and Saul Williams. In the song, Mensa reflects on his success and the troubles that have come along with it. “Am I still down with the same n—– that I came in with?/ Do they really value my friendship/ Or do they just love the attention?” he asks.

Listen to the explicit “Wings” here.

