Chance the Rapper and Young Thug Drop Surprise ‘Big B’s’

"Time to shake down another cheap skate / You could tell he's lying, cheesecake." July 17, 2017 9:28 AM
Filed Under: chance the rapper

By Hayden Wright

Over the weekend, Chance the Rapper and Young Thug dropped ‘Big B’s,’ a surprise collaboration that debuted on SoundCloud. The rappers plug SoundCloud in the track’s cover art, which features a text conversation in which one notes: “That s— so cloud. We should drop on SoundCloud. When u thinking?”

On the track, Emmy nominee Chance preens about his business savvy.

“Wake up real early but I eat late/ Go and hit the streets with that briefcase/ Time to shake down another cheap skate/ You could tell he’s lying, cheesecake.”

Listen to “Big B’s” here.

