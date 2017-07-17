Jaden & Willow Smith Signed With Roc Nation

July 17, 2017 6:46 AM By Genesis Robles
Filed Under: Jaden Smith, new music, roc nation, The Genesis Vibe, Willow Smith

Very proud moment for Jaden Smith and MSFTsrep fans because they are officially signed to Roc Nation! I think this is a perfect fit for Jaden and Willow. Roc Nation has a sick line-up with some of the dopest artists in the game right now, so it’s only right that the talented Jaden and Willow Smith signed with them.

You can check out Jaden’s latest song from his upcoming album ‘SYRE’, called ‘Watch Me’ and you can download it on Tidal and Sound Cloud. I’m so excited to see what is to come with this, and what is in store for these two talented souls. Congrats Jaden & Willow, and also Harry Hudson who got signed alongside Jaden and Willow.

More from Genesis Robles
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

HOT JAM 2017 is SOLD OUT!!!Listen to Win tickets each day til the show!
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live