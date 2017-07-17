Jaden & Willow Smith Signed With Roc Nation

Very proud moment for Jaden Smith and MSFTsrep fans because they are officially signed to Roc Nation! I think this is a perfect fit for Jaden and Willow. Roc Nation has a sick line-up with some of the dopest artists in the game right now, so it’s only right that the talented Jaden and Willow Smith signed with them.

You can check out Jaden’s latest song from his upcoming album ‘SYRE’, called ‘Watch Me’ and you can download it on Tidal and Sound Cloud. I’m so excited to see what is to come with this, and what is in store for these two talented souls. Congrats Jaden & Willow, and also Harry Hudson who got signed alongside Jaden and Willow.