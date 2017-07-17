Why You So Hot and Extra!

Even though She is Crazy Stevey thinks Blac Chyna is so Hot and Extra… dont forget smart!

Angela Renée White (born May 11, 1988), professionally known as Blac Chyna, is an American model, entrepreneur and former stripper. In 2014, she launched her own make-up brand Lashed by Blac Chyna, with a beauty salon in Encino, Los Angeles.

Along with stripping in 2010, Chyna began urban modeling.

In September 2010, Chyna posed for the cover of Dimepiece magazine. That same month, Chyna posed in Straight Stuntin’ Magazine and Black Men’s magazine. In 2010, rapper Drake name-dropped Blac Chyna in his hit single “Miss Me“, prompting more buzz for Chyna. In November 2010, Chyna was recruited to play the role of rapper Nicki Minaj’s stunt double in the music video for Kanye West‘s “Monster” featuring Jay-Z, Rick Ross, and Nicki Minaj. In August 2011, Chyna won Model of the Year at the Urban Model Awards.In November 2011, Blac Chyna was cast as the main female role for rapper Tyga‘s single “Rack City“.

In February 2012, Chyna posed for the July edition cover of Black Men's magazine.That same month, Chyna posed in XXL Magazine as Eye Candy of the Month. In March 2012, Chyna posed for the cover of Urban Ink Magazine. In August, Blac Chyna was name dropped again, this time by rapper Nicki Minaj in 2 Chainz's "I Luv Dem Strippers".

