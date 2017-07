ANoyd is on fire right now. When it’s time to freestyle on camera, it’s time to go in, go beast mode! That’s exactly what he did on Tony Touch Shade 45. We can’t wait to see him perform live at Hot Jam 2017 this Friday!

