Artist of the Day: SonReal

After seeing SonReal perform live last year, I’ve been waiting too see him blow up. He’s a 31 year old hip hop artist from Canada, with sick style and music that helps his fans get through rough times. Today I stumbled on this new music video he dropped, for his song, ‘Problems,’ I checked him out again, and he’s really blown up! This song speaks to the “problems” that he’s faced in his music career thus far.

He grabbed my attention through his funny, and energetic stage presence when I saw him perform live. The way he moves around reminded me of a zombie, but a turnt up zombie! His music is catchy and I can see how it can help his fans get through depression and uplift them.