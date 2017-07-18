Caliente En La Mañana!

July 18, 2017 9:21 AM By Stevey Newnez
Filed Under: boriqua, Caliente En La Manana, J Alvarez, Puerto Rico, Stevey Newnez
j alvarez Caliente En La Mañana!

LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 26: Singer J Alvarez (C) performs with dancers during Calibash Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena on January 26, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Whose Poppin in the Spanish Industry Stevey?

Dimelo?

Alvarez was born in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico on December 13, 1983. Both of his parents are from the Dominican Republic. When Alvarez was 12 years old he sang in front of several of his classmates and teachers, his first ever song “Lo Que Ella Trae” (What She Brings). He listened to many artists from the reggaeton genre, and paid much respect to artist Tego Calderon and Benji Gonzalez. Then, through his cousin, he met with DJ Nelson, and a working chemistry soon emerged between the two. He was then signed to Flow Music in 2009. Later that year, his debut album El Dueño Del Sistema was released. A special edition was later released on January 7, 2010. Otro Nivel De Musica, his second studio album was released on September 20, 2011 and featured the hit single “La Pregunta”. A special edition was later released on May 1, 2012, titled Otro Nivel De Musica Reloaded. This album was very well received among fans and was nominated for Best Urban Music Album at the 2012 Latin Grammy Awards.

Wepa!

Boriquas Stand Up!

More from Stevey Newnez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

HOT JAM 2017 is SOLD OUT!!!Listen to Win tickets each day til the show!
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live