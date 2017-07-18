Kendrick Lamar Gives Wheelchair-Bound Fan a New Van

By Hayden Wright

In 2016, college graduate (and huge Kendrick Lamar fan) Jennifer Phillips started a GoFundMe page to raise money for a new van. Phillips is wheelchair-bound and needed a vehicle that would improve her mobility. Despite her handicap, Jennifer went to a Kendrick show in Dallas last night (July 17) and met the rapper backstage.

Related: Kendrick Lamar to Open ‘DAMN.’ Pop-Up Shops

The meet-and-greet started with the rapper giving her a signed jacket—a nice gesture. Then Kendrick made a life-changing offer; he promised to buy her a van. Phillips was injured in a car accident and rendered quadriplegic, and her lack of adequate transportation has made it hard to spend time with her daughter.

Both Jennifer and Kendrick shared updates on social media chronicling the good deed.

“Hi, I’m ‘Disabled Fan’ lol what you missed is that the autographed jacket said he was buying me a new wheelchair van. Give him his props pls,” she wrote, adding that she was still in “shock.”

See the heartwarming story here:

Kendrick Lamar Surprises Disabled Fan Backstage With Signed Merchandise (@kendricklamar) goo.gl/Lbiwqp https://t.co/qDJlmfD9j7 —

DJ Vlad - VladTV.com (@djvlad) July 17, 2017

Hi, I'm "Disabled Fan" lol what you missed is that the autographed jacket said he was buying me a new wheelchair va… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Jenn (@msj3nn) July 17, 2017