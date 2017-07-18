Watch Shaquille O’Neal Lip Sync Carrie Underwood’s ‘Blown Away’

By Abby Hassler

Shaquille O’Neal isn’t just a basketball legend: He’s also a huge Carrie Underwood fan. Well, it’s not confirmed whether or not Shaq loves country music, but he did don a short blonde wig yesterday (July 17) and lip-sync to Underwood’s hit track “Blown Away.”

Confused fans should pay attention to Shaq’s caption to gain a little more insight into the former NBA player’s reasoning. He wrote, “If Lavar ball beats me I’ll superglue this wig to my head forever.”

LaVar Ball is the father of recent NBA draftee Lonzo Ball. The outspoken father has been trash talking current and former basketball players, including Shaq, where he remarked that his son would “kill” Shaq and his son Shareef in a father-and-son basketball game.

Apparently, Shaq has had enough of the bragging, as he continued writing, “Wake up bro. I made more free throws in a game then the Points you averaged mr 2.2 a game. Respect this first balloter.”

