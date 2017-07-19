Caliente En La Mañana!

Nina Sky will always have a place in Stevey’s Heart! He chose Move Your Body during this weeks Guilty Pleasures so its only Right!

The Albino sisters were born on March 13, 1984 in Puerto Rico. Natalie is a little bit older than Nicole. Their parents later moved to New York and divorced when the girls were young. The sisters grew up in Astoria, Queens in the Marine Terrace area. As a result of their stepfather working as a DJ, the twins were influenced by different types of music at an early age. By the age of 7, the twins had already written their first song, titled “Sisters”. By 10, they knew that they wanted to become singers. When they were 13, they learned how to deejay and two years later they already started to have concerts in many clubs.

The twins’ parents were very supportive of their daughters’ ambitions as their stepfather provide guitar and drum lessons. They were taken to auditions and, on some occasions, they even performed on some showcases. The sisters wanted to devise a name of their own. In using the first two syllables of their names (“Ni” and “Na”), they came up with Nina. They then added Sky, which for them represented “the sky’s the limit”.

Dimelo!

#tbt to when we were 16 turning out High School parties in NYC. pic.twitter.com/BlMHpCK7e2 — Nicole and Natalie (@NinaSky) December 23, 2016

Got a date tonight w/ our San Diego boos @richssandiego 🍒 See you at midnight! A post shared by Nicole + Natalie l Nina Sky (@yourfavoritetwins) on Feb 19, 2017 at 7:13pm PST