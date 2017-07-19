Dirt Report W/ Jenny Boom Boom & J Rick (Part 1)

July 19, 2017 4:13 PM By DJ Meechie
(Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

The Dream is expecting his 8th child with his wife LaLonne Nash. “Welcoming a new member to the Nash familia…#35weeks and counting ❤️ 📸 @liticiareeves,” LaLonne captioned on her IG picture.

Welcoming a new member to the Nash familia…#35weeks and counting ❤️ 📸 @liticiareeves

A post shared by LaLonne Nash (@mrsnashxo) on Jul 17, 2017 at 8:03pm PDT

Despite the rumors, OJ Simpson was not busted for pleasuring himself in prison. The rumor was silenced by Law Enforcement who says it never happened and this incident will not affect his parole hearing. His parole hearing is scheduled for this Sunday in Nevada, and if it goes well he will be released October 1st, 2017.

Check out the dirt report below.

