Meek Mill Drops Chapter 3 of ‘Wins And Losses’ Film

By Abby Hassler

For the third day in a row, Meek Mill has released another chapter from his film Wins and Losses. “Chapter Three: The Price” takes place before and after the events from the previous two chapters, diving more into the backstory of the main characters.

In this video, fans see that the father of the young girl’s baby was shot and killed in the violent shootout from the previous chapter. He was the same man with the head wound watching her give birth in Chapter One.

The video opens on the crime scene of his dead body, while young women cry and the young man from the previous two videos watches on and reflects on what the man was like before his untimely demise.

Watch each chapter at Radio.com. Warning: Explicit language.