Amber Rose is ‘Half Asexual,’ Says It’s OK to Wait

By Rahul Lal

Amber Rose may be in a new relationship but her sexual habits haven’t changed. She loves to describe herself as vanilla in the bedroom and that’s if she’s even interested in having sex. On the latest episode of Loveline Amber described her on-and-off desire to be in a sexual relationship.

“I always say that I’m half asexual,” Amber said. “If I don’t care about you, I can go years, a long time without sex. If I’m single and have been single for a long time, I’m not going to be like ‘yo, I really want to go f—.’ I just won’t feel the need to f— unless I have some type of feelings or chemistry with someone.”

Her co-host, licensed sex therapist Dr. Chris Donaghue explained to Amber that she’s considered demi-sexual. The definition of a demi-sexual is somebody who needs a relationship to form before actually getting intimate. He reassured her that that’s one of the most normal and common things amongst people even if pop-culture may be sex-crazed.

Amber also had some advice for a caller who was hesitant to engage in anal sex at the start of a new relationship.

“Two months into a relationship, my vagina should be enough,” she said. “That’s just how I feel.”

“Why do you have to put it in my — after two months of being in a relationship? I would have an attitude. I would be like ‘what? Excuse you.’ I would feel insulted. I think you should wait a while.”

Check out the full episode of Loveline with Amber Rose below. Warning: NSFW