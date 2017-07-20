French Montana’s ‘Whiskey Eyes’ Video Honors Late Rapper Chinx

"The block where I’m from, you need your own gun." July 20, 2017 9:50 AM
Filed Under: Chinx, FRENCH MONTANA

By Hayden Wright

French Montana’s Jungle Rules features an all-star list of collaborators from Future to The Weeknd. When he revealed the track list for his sophomore album, one name jumped out at hip-hop fans—Chinx, the rapper who died in 2015. Chinx was shot and killed and his assailant was never found. It was an incident that shook the New York City hip-hop community.

Related: French Montana’s ‘Jungle Rules’ Track List Features Future, The Weeknd, Quavo

Today, Montana released the video for “Whiskey Eyes” and it pays tribute to the rapper’s life and work—even including a cameo by Chinx’s son, Nugget.

The video features slow pans over images of Chinx while French Montana works on a painting. By the end, it’s revealed that he’s made a portrait of his late friend. On the track, French raps ““My n—- Chinx son became my own son/The block where I’m from, you need your own gun.”

Watch the moving tribute video here.

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

HOT JAM 2017 is SOLD OUT!!!Listen to Win tickets each day til the show!
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live