Why You so Hot and Extra! Is Rita Ora Looking Like Jlo?

Stevey thinks that Rita is def Hot and Extra!

Rita Sahatçiu Ora (born Rita Sahatçiu; 26 November 1990) is a British singer and actress. She rose to prominence in February 2012 when she featured on DJ Fresh‘s single “Hot Right Now“, which reached number one in the UK. Her debut studio album, Ora, released in August 2012, debuted at number one in the United Kingdom. The album contained the UK number-one singles “R.I.P.” and “How We Do (Party)“. Ora was the artist with the most number-one singles on the UK Singles Chart in 2012, with three consecutive singles reaching the top position.

In 2014, her single “I Will Never Let You Down” became her fourth UK number one, and she featured on Iggy Azalea‘s single “Black Widow“, which reached the top five in the UK and the US. In January 2014, Adidasannounced a designer collaboration with Ora for their brand, Adidas Originals. In 2015, Ora became a coach on the fourth series of The Voice UK and, later that year, a judge on the twelfth series of The X Factor.

Vibezin A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Jul 17, 2017 at 7:06am PDT