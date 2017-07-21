Caliente En La Mañana! Romeo Santos!!!!!!

July 21, 2017 8:06 AM By Stevey Newnez
romeo santos wax Caliente En La Mañana! Romeo Santos!!!!!!

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 19: Musician Romeo Santos attends the unveiling of his wax figure at Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum on July 19, 2017 in Times Square in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

OMG!!!!!! Romeo Santos has dropped his new Album entitled GOLDEN!!! Stevey so Excited for his people!

Anthony Santos (born July 21, 1981),known professionally as Romeo Santos, is an American singer, songwriter, actor, record producer and former lead vocalist of the American bachata group Aventura. In 2002, the song Obsesión ranked # 1 in Italy for 16 consecutive weeks. After releasing several albums with Aventura, the group went its separate ways. Since then, Romeo has embarked on a solo career which in six years has spawned seven number one songs on the Hot Latin Songs chart and nine number ones on the Tropical Songs chart.

His first film appearance was on the 2007 Dominican film “Sanky Panky” as himself along side his fellow band members from Aventura performing live at Altos de Chavón in Dominican Republic. Romeo Santos made his Hollywood debut in the film Furious 7, released April 2015, alongside Vin DieselDwayne Johnson, and Paul WalkerHe was nervous about acting in Furious 7 but the cast made him feel welcomed.

Santos was also the voice of the cartoon character Early Bird in the 2016 film The Angry Birds Movie.

Dimelo!

Checkout this Joint with Swizz Beats…HAPPY BDAY ROMEO!!!!!!!!!!!

 

