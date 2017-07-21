PARTYNEXTDOOR Teases Collabs with Kanye West, T-Pain, Ne-Yo

By Robyn Collins
PARTYNEXTDOOR has some major collaborators lined up for his next project.
New tweets from the rapper revealed that Kanye West, T-Pain and Ne-Yo will be featured on the next PARTYNEXTDOOR album.
The Drake OVO protégé has been making hit songs with superstars and becoming a fixture in the rap community. Just last month the artist released his Colours 2 EP, and now a yet-untitled new project seems to be on the way. Stay tuned.
PARTYNEXTDOOR & T-PAIN have music coming out... 🤦🏽♂️—
PARTYNEXTDOOR 🎉 (@partynextdoor) July 20, 2017
PARTYNEXTDOOR & NEYO got music coming out 🤦♂️—
PARTYNEXTDOOR 🎉 (@partynextdoor) July 20, 2017
PARTYNEXTDOOR & KANYE got music coming out 🤦♂️—
PARTYNEXTDOOR 🎉 (@partynextdoor) July 20, 2017