Why You So Hot! Dej Loaf!!!!

July 21, 2017 9:28 AM By Stevey Newnez
Filed Under: Dej Loaf
(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for VH1)

The Hot Morning Crew Stevey thinks that Dej Loaf is def Hot!

Deja Trimble (born April 8, 1991), better known by her stage name Dej Loaf (stylized as DeJ Loaf), is an American rapper, singer and songwriter from DetroitMichigan. She began her music career in 2011, and released her debut single Just Do It in 2012. In October 2014, she released her second mixtape, Sell Sole.

DeJ Loaf rose to greater success in 2014 with her single “Try Me“, which initially attained viral internet popularity and peaked at number 45 on the US Billboard Hot 100.] The song was certified Gold on April 3, 2015 in the US. Later that year, she was chosen as part of the XXL magazine 2015 Freshman Class.

I'm single.. wait til you hear my Single 🙊

A post shared by DeJ Loaf (@dejloaf) on

More from Stevey Newnez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

HOT JAM 2017 is SOLD OUT!!!Listen to Win tickets each day til the show!
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live