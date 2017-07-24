Caliente En La Mañana!

July 24, 2017 8:40 AM By Stevey Newnez
Filed Under: Caliente En La Manana, jessie reyez, Stevey Newnez
jessie reyez Caliente En La Mañana!

LISBON, PORTUGAL – JULY 14: Jessie Reyez performs on EDP stage at day 2 of Super Bock Super Rock festival on July 14, 2017 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Pedro Gomes/Redferns)

What’s Hot in the Latin World Stevey?

Dimelo!

Jessie Reyez was born on June 12th, 1991 with Colombian roots. Her interest for music started at a very early age.   She views her father who played the guitar as her source of inspiration.  Living in a family surrounded with music she started singing at the age of 3 and recording herself on tape at the age of 8.  Jessie had a passion for dance and music which was visible through her school years where instead of doing homework she attended dance rehearsals.

Reyez joined the Remix Project, a art school for the young, and had a chance to work with the rapper King Louie on track Living in the Sky in 2014.   She met Chance the Rapper through King Louie and became close friends.

In 2016 Jessie Reyez she released her first single Figures which she created it in Sweden with Preist and the Beast and Shy Carter.  The video has over 1.5 million views and made her a  famous name.  Her next single Shutter Island made her more visible to popular artists.  In April of 2017 released a 7 track album called Kiddo and a video for track Gatekeeper.

You can also hear her on Romeo Santos new album Golden!

🇺🇸🇨🇦🇨🇴 Love and Guidance Storm or no storm … still lost my voice 😶 Broskis

A post shared by Jessie Reyez (@jessiereyez) on

More from Stevey Newnez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

HOT JAM 2017 Tonight In HartfordFollow us on social media for full live coverage!
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live