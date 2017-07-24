Caliente En La Mañana!

What’s Hot in the Latin World Stevey?

Jessie Reyez was born on June 12th, 1991 with Colombian roots. Her interest for music started at a very early age. She views her father who played the guitar as her source of inspiration. Living in a family surrounded with music she started singing at the age of 3 and recording herself on tape at the age of 8. Jessie had a passion for dance and music which was visible through her school years where instead of doing homework she attended dance rehearsals.

Reyez joined the Remix Project, a art school for the young, and had a chance to work with the rapper King Louie on track Living in the Sky in 2014. She met Chance the Rapper through King Louie and became close friends.

In 2016 Jessie Reyez she released her first single Figures which she created it in Sweden with Preist and the Beast and Shy Carter. The video has over 1.5 million views and made her a famous name. Her next single Shutter Island made her more visible to popular artists. In April of 2017 released a 7 track album called Kiddo and a video for track Gatekeeper.

You can also hear her on Romeo Santos new album Golden!

Years ago when I was 14, my first bf took me to see my first concert, Aventura. A few months ago I got the chance to work with this legend Romeo Santos and his talented team and we made a song called Un Vuelo A La. I'm honoured to be on this project Golden.